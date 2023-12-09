Family of Jason Corbett demands apology and clarification over release dates blunder

The family of Jason Corbett has written a letter requesting an apology and clarification after the two people responsible for his death were listed as due for release in recent days. Molly and Thomas Martens, who accepted a voluntary manslaughter plea deal for killing Irish dad-of-two Jason Corbett in 2015, were among the names listed for release over the past week on the Department of Adult Corrections website.

The Irish Mirror exclusively exposed the prison release dates blunder this week, sparking concern from tragic Jason's family regarding the oversight. READ MORE - Newly taken mugshots of killers Molly and Thomas Martens after jail gaffe almost saw them released early Jason's older sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, has now penned a letter on behalf of the family which expresses the upset that such an error has caused for Jason's loved ones, and also demands a public apology for the mistak





