Family of Brazilian Deliveroo rider injured in incident with garda vehicle speak out

The family of a Brazilian Deliveroo rider who lost part of his leg during an incident with a garda vehicle last week has said their "world stopped" when they heard of the incident. The partner and parents of 23-year-old Joao Ferreira, told RTÉ News of their fears today - as they separately confirmed they may take legal action if a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) investigation does not fully explain what happened.

On Saturday 28 October, Mr Ferreira was one of a number of Brazilian Deliveroo riders who were travelling along the M50 in Dublin in an attempt to retrieve a bike which had been stolen from a friend. During the journey, Mr Ferreira was seriously injured in an incident with a garda vehicle, losing part of his right leg. Mr Ferreira's parents Sheila Thomaz and Anderson Farias, the latter of whom is a mayor in Brazil, have since travelled to Dublin to be with their son. In a interview with RTÉ News outside Tallaght Hospital, which was translated by Mr Ferreira's partner Julia Langneck, Mr Ferreira's father said the family is shocked at what happened. "They didn't know what to do because the feeling is like you are powerless, what are you going to do, is he going to survive?," Mr Farias sai

