Family have miracle escape when pub they were staying above collapsed

The outer walls collapsed on top of a parked van and covered the pathway and part of the road in rubble. Those injured were taken to hospital and are not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, gardai said.
. He told RTE: “I don’t know what to say. My parents had this pub for so long. I work in Dublin and was down here at the weekend having a few pints. Paul Lawless, a Mayo-based peace commissioner, praised the work of the emergency services and said the incident could have been a lot worse.
“I think we were very lucky, it seemed to happen at around nine o’clock in the morning and obviously, it is a midterm break. “It does appear like the building has encroached or collapsed onto the footpath so I think it was a miracle that there was no one killed in the collapse.”
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕