Family and Friends Search for Missing Irish Photographer at Fort Tilden Beach

Family and friends of award-winning Irish photographer and filmmaker Ross McDonnell have been searching the beach where he was last seen. The beach was deserted. Besides the occasional dog-walker enjoying the cool autumn New York sunshine and a beachcomber or two roaming the sands, there were few others at Fort Tilden Beach, the picturesque site of a former US army base in Queens.

The late summer crowds have long departed and there was little sign of the cyclists, joggers and birdwatchers that have made this tiny beach, just an hour’s drive from the hustle of Manhattan, so popular. Dubliner Ross McDonnell, an award-winning Irish photographer and film-maker, counted this little haven of tranquillity as one of his go-to spots, as he plied his trade and lived his life in New York City. This was a place – situated on a peninsula in the New York City borough of Queens, south of Coney Island and west of Long Beach – where he liked to go cycling, running or swimming in all seasons

