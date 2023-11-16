Families of Residents at Cherry Orchard Hospital Express Concerns Over Temporary Move

FAMILIES OF RESIDENTS at Cherry Orchard Hospital in Ballyfermot who are to be moved temporarily to a private residential home have described the situation as a “nightmare”. In May, health watchdog HIQA inspected two units at the hospital and identified problems with the flooring, posing a potential health and safety risk. The HSE has decided to temporarily move 67 residents who live in the units to a private nursing home in Clondalkin.

Campaign group Care Champions Ireland this week published an open letter in which families of the residents accused the HSE of choosing low-cost solutions at the expense of patients. The group pointed to the Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2025, noting that the legislation protects patients’ right to be consulted in decisions about their care. The families claim that the HSE violated the legislation by failing to involve residents in the decision-making proces

