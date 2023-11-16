HEAD TOPICS

Families of Residents at Cherry Orchard Hospital Express Concerns Over Temporary Move

thejournal_ie1 min.

Families of residents at Cherry Orchard Hospital in Ballyfermot are unhappy with the decision to temporarily move them to a private residential home due to flooring problems. They accuse the HSE of prioritizing cost over patient care.

Cherry Orchard Hospital, Ballyfermot, Residents, Temporary Move, Private Residential Home, Flooring Problems, Health And Safety Risk, HSE, Care Champions Ireland, Assisted Decision Making Act 2025, Patient Care

FAMILIES OF RESIDENTS at Cherry Orchard Hospital in Ballyfermot who are to be moved temporarily to a private residential home have described the situation as a “nightmare”. In May, health watchdog HIQA inspected two units at the hospital and identified problems with the flooring, posing a potential health and safety risk. The HSE has decided to temporarily move 67 residents who live in the units to a private nursing home in Clondalkin.

Campaign group Care Champions Ireland this week published an open letter in which families of the residents accused the HSE of choosing low-cost solutions at the expense of patients. The group pointed to the Assisted Decision Making (Capacity) Act 2025, noting that the legislation protects patients’ right to be consulted in decisions about their care. The families claim that the HSE violated the legislation by failing to involve residents in the decision-making proces

Ireland Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.