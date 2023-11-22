Families of Hamas hostages hopeful for release

Families of hostages taken by Hamas have welcomed the agreement to release some of those kidnapped over the coming days. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel.

Tomer Keshet's cousin Yarden Bibas was taken hostage with his wife Shiri and two children, three-year-old Ariel and nine-month old Kfir, from the Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel with as many as 70 other people. He told RTÉ’s News at One that he is optimistic about the release of the hostages that could see Shiri and the two young children returned home to Israel. However, he said he realized his cousin, Mr Bibas, does not meet the criteria of hostages due to be released because he is a man. He told News at One:"We are cautiously optimistic. We cannot fully or even partially trust Hamas as it performed great atrocities, and we know that nothing is final until they are here with us. We don't know if they are part of this deal – we only hop





