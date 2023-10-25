Familiar Themes Evident in Ireland's Draw Under Stephen Kenny

Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium felt like the Stephen Kenny era in microcosm. So many familiar themes were evident. The encouraging start gave the false impression that it would be a rare positive night for Ireland. The strange, subdued atmosphere that was so prominent, particularly in the early, Covid-ravaged part of the manager’s reign, was again apparent. The team emerged with a disappointing result despite the sense that the opposition were inferior and there for the taking.

The concession of yet another spectacular long-range goal — one of many unfortunate trends under Kenny. The tidy, progressive build-up play is perpetually undermined by a lack of ruthlessness or cutting edge in the final third. And of course, it ended with the most Irish of outcomes — the 1-1 draw — just as it started under Kenny a little more than three years ago in Sofi





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joe Brolly praises Ireland boss Stephen Kenny after charitable gestureKenny's job as Ireland boss may be under pressure but Joe Brolly was full of praise.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland hero Eoin Hand says manager Stephen Kenny needs to given the bootExclusive: The 77-year-old, who played for and managed the Boys in Green, said it’s a 'huge boost' for the country after our joint bid with the UK to host the tournament was officially confirmed by UEFA on Tuesday.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Next Ireland manager betting odds as Stephen Kenny prepares team for Greek clashKenny looks unlikely to be kept on beyond this year with some interesting names in the offing to replace him.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Stephen Kenny to see out year even if Ireland lose to GreeceThe Ireland boss will be in charge against Gibraltar on Monday and Holland and New Zealand next month regardless of tomorrow's result

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Stephen Kenny blasted after Ireland suffer demoralising Greek tragedyIreland slumped to a demoralising defeat to Greece at The Aviva Stadium.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

‘You shouldn’t be losing at home to Greece’ - Stephen Kenny declines to discuss Ireland futureIreland have taken just three points from their first six Euro 2024 qualifiers

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »