Fallout from Cabinet meeting sees shift in Government’s stance on refugees

Some believe Roderic O’Gorman’s intent is to highlight that a drastic slashing of Ireland’s offering to refugees is needed to make coming here less attractiveMinister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman’s department has been warning for months of bed shortfalls but has always managed to scramble and find more accommodation. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

At least some at Cabinet disagree – one describing it during the week as among “the most divisive, heated discussions there has been” during the lifetime of this Government. An EU decision to extend the directive for another year to March 2025 hammered home that key facts are not changing: the flow of people coming here from Ukraine is not slowing down, it shows no signs of doing so in the future and the system – designed on an emergency footing – is faltering.

The Coalition now faces the accusation that it has done nowhere near enough work on a medium-term solution O’Gorman, in turn, pushed back strongly, venting that there had been multiple Cabinet subcommittees discussing the issue at length, without any decision or outcome. In reality, while the manner in which it was presented to Cabinet was unconventional, that obscures a wider truth: O’Gorman had been working the channels for months. After numbers began to rise in the spring and into summer, he was trying to prepare the political ground for a tricky policy. headtopics.com

There are an array of theories in Government around O’Gorman’s intent – nobody believes he ideologically wants to cut back. Some argue he was trying to shake Ministers into action; others believe the situation is so dire, and the system so close to collapse, that a drastic slashing of Ireland’s offering to refugees is needed to make coming here less attractive and in turn lower the numbers arriving. A source said O’Gorman is simply of the view that the “unlimited accommodation offer ...

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Tensions In Cabinet Over Proposed New Approach To Accommodate RefugeesWill an unofficial cap on Ukrainian refugees in Ireland be coming into place due to a lack of available accommodation?Jack Horgan-Jones, Political Reporter w... Read more ⮕

Israel’ war cabinet: The five men who will determine the course of the conflictThe group faces crucial decisions over how to manage an expected ground invasion of Gaza Read more ⮕

Taoiseach rejects claims he blindsided Tánaiste on plans for Ukrainian refugeesTensions flared in Cabinet over a proposal to limit State accommodation to 90 days Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Paddy Cosgrave’s undoing exposes Web Summit’s glaring contradictionsCondemning governments on human rights grounds while running event filled with companies that enable serious abuses smacks of hypocrisy Read more ⮕

Report of row over housing for Ukrainians 'exaggerated'The Tánaiste has said reports of a row at Cabinet over the housing of people from Ukraine have been 'a bit exaggerated'. Read more ⮕