Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby together

Aisling also shared the first picture of her bundle of joy as they left the hospital as the family of three. Read more: Tina Kellegher on why she left Fair City, The Snapper legacy and friendship with Colm Meaney "Words can’t even describe the emotions right now, but just wanted to share with you all his arrival."She told RSVP Live: “We were trying for a baby. I had been doing the tests with Dave and wanted to get a cute video together.”She continued: “Then Dave was in work one day and I literally was just like ah sure look, I'll just take a test.
Aisling first appeared on Fair City back in 2022 as a new group of young people arrived in Dublin, playing the character of Maria Purcell. However, she left the RTÉ soap opera earlier this year as her character left Carrigstown for a new life in Sligo. Her exit was prompted by Maria getting caught in Zak Dillon's criminal dealings.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕