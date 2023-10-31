Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby together

Aisling also shared the first picture of her bundle of joy as they left the hospital as the family of three. Read more: Tina Kellegher on why she left Fair City, The Snapper legacy and friendship with Colm Meaney "Words can’t even describe the emotions right now, but just wanted to share with you all his arrival."She told RSVP Live: “We were trying for a baby. I had been doing the tests with Dave and wanted to get a cute video together.”She continued: “Then Dave was in work one day and I literally was just like ah sure look, I'll just take a test.

Aisling first appeared on Fair City back in 2022 as a new group of young people arrived in Dublin, playing the character of Maria Purcell. However, she left the RTÉ soap opera earlier this year as her character left Carrigstown for a new life in Sligo. Her exit was prompted by Maria getting caught in Zak Dillon's criminal dealings.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VIP MAGAZINE: Fair City actor Aisling Kearns gives birth to baby boyThe TikTok star announced her pregnancy back in June, taking to Instagram to share the good news with friends and followers alike.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Bela's final scenes have already aired as exit storyline confirmedFair City fans were sorry to hear that Jim Bartley was leaving the show as he announced his retirement last week and now we can reveal Bela's final scenes have already been shown

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Sharon admits she pushed James down stairs - he remains unconsciousSpoilers ahead: Babs Mullen berates Victor for allowing Ruby to flog dodgy Halloween gear and her problems grow when she pleads with Jess to stay away from Steo

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Two women receiving treatment after ‘Bully XL’ dog attack in Waterford cityDog seized by council warden after it caused serious injuries in city centre

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Gary Neville tells Bruno Fernandes he's 'conning no-one' after Man City anticsGary Neville was left furious with Bruno Fernandes’s contributions during Manchester United’s heavy defeat to fierce rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Carragher makes Premier League title prediction after Man City and Liverpool winJamie Carragher has delivered his fresh Premier League title verdict after Manchester City continued their upturn in form with a 3-0 victory over Manchester United

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕