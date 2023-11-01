Fair City's Sharon worries James will remember the details of his accident

Read more: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby - and share name and picture Anto, played by Paul Ronan, assures Sharon that he has her back regarding James after she revealed what really happened to him.James becomes suspicious when Rafferty tells him that Sharon encouraged him to be more sympathetic. What is going to happen next?
Elsewhere in Carrigstown, a tardy Gwen Connolly realises that she needs to impress manager Sash Bishop to keep her job in McCoys. When Sean Cassidy challenges McCoys with some friendly business rivalry, Gwen sneakily poaches bookings from The Station.
But when Tommy hears what she did, he warns Gwen not to make an enemy of Carol when he learns she has stolen their booking. Dean Dowling, played by Michael Sheehan is growing weary of van living when he finds a leak, but he downplays his struggles.Dean refuses his dad Leo’s offer of a warm bed for the night and he, once again, toughs out his damp, cold van.
Victor and Mondo get roped into a poker game by Leo and Ray and Mondo surprises the lads with his newfound poker skills.Mondo accuses Victor of sabotaging his big win at the poker game.Fair City New And Spoilers Join our Fair City Facebook community for all the latest news and spoilers from the hit RTE show - JOIN HERE.
