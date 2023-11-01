Fair City's Rafferty threatens Anto and Sharon after James feeds him a pack of lies

James continues to cause tension around the place when he plants a seed of doubt in Con Rafferty's head about Sharon and Anto’s recent closeness as they come together for Hayley's sake. Read more: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby - and share name and picture

Rafferty believes his son and he begins to feel threatened, so he squares up to Anto and warns him to stay away from Sharon and Hayley. What is going to happen next? Elsewhere in Carrigstown, Dean Dowling, played by Michael Sheehan, retreats to the warmth of his dad Leo’s house for the night.

However, Dean overhears Ray and Leo condemning his van living situation. Embarrassed by the shabby living conditions he has been experiencing, Dean stalls Juliet’s attempts to film his van life for social media.

He tries to hide his annoyance at the constant jibes about his van and he refuses Doug’s help with setting up his new heater for the van.Mondo, played by George McMahon, arranges a poker game rematch to defend his win.She then plays innocent when Sean Cassidy accuses McCoy’s of stealing their booking.

Sash and Tommy are absolutely livid with her when Sean has evidence that she poached The Station’s booking.Fair City New And Spoilers Join our Fair City Facebook community for all the latest news and spoilers from the hit RTE show - JOIN HERE.

From juicy storylines, insider chat to interviews with members of the cast - we will keep you up to date with your favourite show on TV.Our maybe you want the news direct to your inbox, you can sign up to our weekly newsletter - HERE

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Bela's final scenes have already aired as exit storyline confirmedFair City fans were sorry to hear that Jim Bartley was leaving the show as he announced his retirement last week and now we can reveal Bela's final scenes have already been shown

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Fair City actor Aisling Kearns gives birth to baby boyThe TikTok star announced her pregnancy back in June, taking to Instagram to share the good news with friends and followers alike.

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Sharon admits she pushed James down stairs - he remains unconsciousSpoilers ahead: Babs Mullen berates Victor for allowing Ruby to flog dodgy Halloween gear and her problems grow when she pleads with Jess to stay away from Steo

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby togetherThe social media favourite and actress, well known for playing the character of Maria Purcell on the RTÉ soap opera, announced the news of the birth of baby Tommy on Instagram

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

RSVPMAGAZINE: Fair City's Sharon worries James will remember the details of his accidentSpoilers ahead: James becomes suspicious when Rafferty tells him that Sharon encouraged him to be more sympathetic

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

VIP MAGAZINE: Take a look inside Fair City's Karl Bowe and Lynseyann MulveyTake a look inside Fair City's Karl Bowe and Lynseyann Mulvey's stunning Italian wedding. We are seriously obsessed!

Source: VIP Magazine | Read more ⮕