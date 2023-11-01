Fair City's Rafferty threatens Anto and Sharon after James feeds him a pack of lies

James continues to cause tension around the place when he plants a seed of doubt in Con Rafferty's head about Sharon and Anto’s recent closeness as they come together for Hayley's sake. Read more: Fair City star Aisling Kearns and boyfriend Dave welcome first baby - and share name and picture
Rafferty believes his son and he begins to feel threatened, so he squares up to Anto and warns him to stay away from Sharon and Hayley. What is going to happen next? Elsewhere in Carrigstown, Dean Dowling, played by Michael Sheehan, retreats to the warmth of his dad Leo’s house for the night.
However, Dean overhears Ray and Leo condemning his van living situation. Embarrassed by the shabby living conditions he has been experiencing, Dean stalls Juliet’s attempts to film his van life for social media.
He tries to hide his annoyance at the constant jibes about his van and he refuses Doug’s help with setting up his new heater for the van.Mondo, played by George McMahon, arranges a poker game rematch to defend his win.She then plays innocent when Sean Cassidy accuses McCoy’s of stealing their booking.
Sash and Tommy are absolutely livid with her when Sean has evidence that she poached The Station's booking.
