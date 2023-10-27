Fair City's Jim Bartley explains reason for retiring after 34 years playing Bela

Fair City actor Jim Bartley has revealed the reason he has decided to retire from the show after 34 years.Over the years Bela has been a part of Fair City's most gripping storylines, including the death of his beloved daughter Helen, having a secret love child with Barry O'Hanlon's girlfriend Linda and, in recent years, marrying best pal Cass after Charlie left them his house in his will.

Read more: Fair City legend Jim Bartley on the passing of his son, reflecting on mortality and soap highlights He said in a statement : "After over 60 years of association with RTE, firstly on Tolka Row, aged 18, and over 30 years spent on Fair City I have a tinge of sadness bidding this farewell.

"The time has come to focus on my health. I’d like to wish the whole team the very best of luck. To the cast and crew, in particular those who I have spent years working with, it was a joy going to work each day. headtopics.com

"My heritage goes back through the show, and all the way back to Tolka Row, RTE’s first television soap opera, with many lifelong friendships and a lot of special memories created over the years." Back in 2021, Jim opened up about being diagnosed with Peripheral neuropathy after Fair City fans wondered why he was using a wheelchair in some scenes.He said at the time: "I suffer from a thing called Peripheral neuropathy which is the damaged nerve ends in the feet which affects your balance and your walking.

"That's why I used the wheelchair, now I don't use it all the time and there are times when you will see me standing up.""It's really past the pain stage because it used to be a rapid sort of pain stinging down into the feet but they only occur regularly now." headtopics.com

