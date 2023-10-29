Fair City's James Rafferty feared dead after falling down the stairs

James Rafferty is devastated when Hayley Collins reveals that she is moving out of their place onf Fair City.Hayley mam Sharon is concerned when Carol Foley tells her that James intends to drive home drunk so she tracks him down to Rafferty’s carpark.Sharon confronts James on the stairs and a shouting match ensures. She then makes her way back to the carpark to check on James and she finds him unconscious.
Elsewhere in Carrigstown, Dolores Molloy enlists Erica Allen’s help in getting Pete Ferguson to see a doctor about his back. Doug and Erica withhold baby Nora from Pete to blackmail him into attending the doctor. They tell him he can't go trick or treating unless he seeks out treatment first.
Greg resolves to put all doubts aside and embrace his impending fatherhood, but his girlfriend Jess feels increasingly guilty for lying to him. Jess, played by Ciana Howlin, decides to visits Steo in prison, who appears to be the baby's real father. While there, Steo points out that Jess still has feelings for him.Victor is impressed with Ruby's lucrative firework hustle.
