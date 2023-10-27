Fair City's Hayley Collins breaks off her engagement ahead of wedding

Hayley Collins came clean to her fiancé James Rafferty about her mother Sharon’s accusations on Fair City tonight.Any niggling doubts Sharon had about James were quashed after Gwen, played by Emily Lamey, corroborated Carol Foley’s accusations.

Read more: Fair City star Matthew O'Brien reveals his unusual second job away from the RTÉ soap opera Carol persuaded Sharon and Anto to team up against James, so Anto convinced Hayley to test James’ sincerity.

Hayley was concerned when James jumped at the chance to manage her finances. She then decided to return his engagement ring and she asked him for space. Elsewhere in Carrigtown, Jess Mullen stopped her boyfriend Greg from attending a prenatal ultrasound, fearing he that he would discover the true timeline of her pregnancy.Greg visited his mate Steo in prison and he told him that Jess got pregnant by someone else. Greg’s admission convinced Steo that he is the baby’s father so he messaged her to tell her that he knew.Ruby revealed her plan to flog illegal fireworks to Victor, but Carol busts her for selling them in the pub. headtopics.com

Pete Ferguson tried to convince his wife Dolores Molloy, played by Martina Stanley, that there was nothing wrong with his back as the couple tried to hide their exhaustion from babysitting Nora from Erica and Doug.

Pete was forced to reveal the truth about his back pain to Dolores when he experiences another spasm.

