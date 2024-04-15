FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill Departs Amidst Controversy

Ultimately the Hill legacy looks to be one of big plans being talked about and promised, but never fully executedFootball Association of Ireland chief executive Jonathan Hill and Irish football have parted company, with the FAI making the announcement that he will

As commercial director of the FA, he claims to have created the tournament slogan for Euro ‘96: “Football Comes Home.” Boasting a respectable CV since those heady days down Wembley Way, there is a bad joke to be made about Hill refusing to leave home while running Irish football. The Hill era cannot be summed up in one word. It will, however, be remembered for his one-word email to former finance director Alex O’Connell on December 19th, 2022. “Perfect.”

Before two separate joint-Oireachtas committees in December 2023 and February 2024, Hill refused to shoulder any blame. At the very moment he was reading out his explanation to the Public Accounts Committee, journalists sitting in the Leinster House gallery were sifting through emails the FAI had belatedly handed over.

Outside, on Kildare Street, Hill and Louise Cassidy, the FAI director of communications and marketing, breezed past reporters keen for answers, with one asking:Cassidy left the FAI in March, and has yet to be replaced, while the marketing department is down to its bare bones.

