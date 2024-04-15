FAI Chief Executive Jonathan Hill Departs Amid Controversy

Paul Cooke delivered a knockout blow in Government Buildings almost two months ago, when the FAI president conceded under repeated questioning by Paul McAuliffe TD that his confidence in chief executive Jonathan Hill had been “challenged” by recent events.

Presumably by appointing a former Group Commercial Director with the English FA, Commercial Director of Wembley National Stadium and Commercial Director for Euro ‘96, the FAI had hoped for a quicker resolution than the very belated swelling of Sky’s sponsorship portfolio. Kenny’s reign came to an end on November 22 last and both Hill and director of football Marc Canham have come in for plenty of criticism over the length of time it has taken to recruit his successor.

“Vera chose to engage with The Athletic and then chose to talk to it in the press conference,” he said. “I advised her not to do it because I thought it would be a distraction and as it turned out there were certain people who felt that it was a distraction.”The 2024 Europa League final is coming to Dublin in May and Ireland will host Euro 2028 along with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The first significant bump in the road came on November 14 when sports minister Thomas Byrne warned that the Government would cut state funding and sports capital grants by 50 percent if the FAI failed to meet their end-of-year target of achieving 40 percent female representation on their board.

