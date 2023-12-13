FAI CEO Jonathan Hill's Salary Increased by 22%

Jonathan Hill’s salary increased from €211,000 to €258,000 while he reiterated his unreserved apology for receipt of extra payments in lieu of holidays not taken. Since becoming CEO in October 2020, Hill has received a 22 per cent pay rise. The 240-strong FAI staff got an average rise of 12 per cent in the same period.

Past and future annual increases are in line with the pay structure of secretaries generals in government departments, he informed the media at Leinster House on Wednesday afternoon. “That’s what my contract says,” said Hill after politicians were finished examining FAI governance. “It has to be approved by the board and discussed by the board. It’s exactly what my contract says, yes. “That was not something I asked for, it was something that was offered as part of the contract negotiation, as part of the memorandum of understanding





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAI CEO Apologizes to Staff Over Funding SuspensionFAI CEO Jonathan Hill apologizes to staff for the suspension of State funding due to issues with his pay in 2022. Hill expresses regret that staff learned of the issue through the media and apologizes unreservedly.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Former FAI Chairman Refuses to Apologise for Sanctioning Payments to CEOFormer FAI chairman Roy Barrett refuses to apologise for sanctioning payments to chief executive Jonathan Hill, despite the decision leading to €6.8 million in Government funding being temporarily withheld.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Sports Minister warns FAI of consequences if they fail to achieve gender balance on boardSports Minister Thomas Byrne has warned the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) they face “serious consequences” if they fail to pass a motion to achieve by the end of the year a minimum of 40% female representation on their board.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Athlone Town crowned Women's FAI Cup champions for the first timeAthlone Town emerged as the champions of the Women's FAI Cup for the first time after a thrilling encounter against Shelbourne. The match ended in a penalty shootout, with Athlone eventually coming out on top. Dana Scheriff and Gillian Keenan were the heroes of the game, scoring crucial goals. Athlone had previously defeated Galway United and league champions Peamount on penalties in their cup run.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

FAI Chairman Emphasizes Importance of Planning for the WorstRoy Barrett discusses the management approach at the FAI and raises concerns about Stephen Kenny's ability to achieve qualifying success.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Sport Ireland Withholds €6.8 Million in Funding to FAISports Minister Thomas Byrne announces that Sport Ireland has frozen €6.8 million in state funding to the FAI due to issues with the CEO's remuneration.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »