FAI CEO Apologizes to Staff Over Funding Suspension

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has issued an apology to staff for the suspension of State funding due to issues with his pay in 2022. Hill expressed regret that staff learned of the issue through the media and apologized unreservedly. Sport Ireland had withdrawn funding after identifying a potential breach of the bailout deal with the FAI. An audit found that Hill was overpaid €20,000 in 2022 through travel expenses and holiday leave not taken.

Hill has repaid the money and the FAI claims the issues have been resolved

