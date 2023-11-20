Facebook's Irish arm challenges proposed ban on processing personal data for advertising

The Irish arm of Facebook-parent company Meta has brought a High Court challenge against a proposed immediate ban on its Facebook and Instagram platforms from processing personal data for use in behavioural advertising.





