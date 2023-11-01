Facebook owner Meta faces EU ban on targeted ads

The ban on such advertising, which targets users by harvesting their data, is a setback for US tech giant Meta Platforms, the owner of the two social media services, which has opposed efforts to curb the practice.

Meta runs the risk of getting fined up to 4% of its global turnover, the Norwegian data regulator said. The decision by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is an instruction to the data regulator of Ireland, where Meta's European headquarters are located, to impose a permanent ban on the company's use of behavioural advertising within two weeks, EDPB said in a statement to Reuters.

"On 27 October, the EDPB adopted an urgent binding decision to impose a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising on the legal bases of contract and legitimate interest across the entire European Economic Area," it said.

Meta today said it had already said it would give users in the EU and the EEA the opportunity to consent, and would offer, in November, a subscription model to comply with regulatory requirements. "EDPB members have been aware of this plan for weeks and we were already fully engaged with them to arrive at a satisfactory outcome for all parties," said a company spokesperson.Since August 7, Meta has been subject to daily fines in Norway of 1 million crowns ($90,000) for breaching users' privacy by using their data, such as locations or browsing behaviour, for advertising, a business model common to Big Tech.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.