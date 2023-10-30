Facebook Are Changing The Way You View Stories In Your News Feed Again

The company revealed in a blog post that they have started streamlining News Feeds based on the results of the survey.The company has reportedly been reviewing ‘tens of thousands’ of responses, using “qualitative feedback to show relevant stories.”

Facebook now plan to only show you posts based on the likelihood of you having an interest in seeing a particular update, as well as how likely you are to engage with a post by ‘liking’, commenting or sharing the news update.‘News Feed will begin to look at both the probability that you would want to see the story at the top of your feed and the probability that you will like, comment on, click or share a story.

You can still opt to manually choose friends to ‘Follow’ – whose updates will always appear at the top of your page. Just be aware before you add your ex’s new squeeze from afar, that you can check to see who chooses to ‘Follow’ you on the social network. headtopics.com