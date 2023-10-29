EY panel on the importance of resilience

Down to Business has a long been association with the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards and for the next few weeks, as we get ready for the announcement of this year’s winners on Nov 23rd, Bobby will be talking to some of this year’s finalists and alumni about some of the issues facing entrepreneurs but also exploring what makes them succeed.

Joining Bobby is Nick Keegan of Mail Metrics who is a finalist this year as well as one of last year’s finalists, Lorraine Heskin of the Gourmet Panel, and John Purdy of the Ergo Group who was finalist a number of years ago.

