EY Ireland managing partner Frank O'Keeffe hailed a third consecutive year of growth for the Big Four firm on the island of Ireland. Photograph: EY Ireland

EY Ireland’s revenues climbed 31 per cent to €705 million in the 12 months to the end of June amid “strong” growth in the professional services giant’s assurance, consulting, tax and law divisions. EY said its strategy and transactions businesses also enjoyed a successful year, despite a slowdown in merger and acquisitions activity.

The ‘Big Four’ firm has continued to expand its headcount in the Republic and the North in recent years, adding 827 new roles in its last financial year to bring the total to 5,035. It is searching for a new headquarters in Dublin to cater for its growing workforce, and plans to occupy some 200,000sq ft, double its current Harcourt Street footprint. headtopics.com

EY Ireland said its compound annual growth rate now stands at 14.9 per cent following a third year of growth last year.

Some 1,634 people either qualified or were promoted within the company over the same period, up from about 900 last year. EY had 149 equity partners on the island of Ireland at the start of July, 89 of whom have joined over the past five years, it said. headtopics.com

Mr O’Keeffe said the firm had a “laser focus” on ensuring its employees had access to “world-class training and mentoring”. He said EY Ireland was “incredibly proud” to boast a diverse team, comprising people from 89 countries.

Meanwhile, the firm has narrowed its search for a new office down to four developments in Dublin city centre. The Irish Times reported last month that the shortlist includes Clancourt’s Four and Five Park Place, overlooking Adelaide Road and Harcourt Road in Dublin 2, which is nearing completion and will comprise 198,000sq ft of space across two blocks. headtopics.com

