Extra payments announced for social welfare recipients

Social welfare recipients are in line for a number of extra payments this month. The Government recently announced €1.2 billion in Cost of Living supports for social welfare recipients as part of Budget 2024. It aims to assist pensioners, carers, people with disabilities and families through a mix of lump sum supports and increases to weekly payments. A total of nine lump sum payments will be paid between November 2023 and January 2024.

There will also be across-the-board welfare increases of €12 per week from January next year. READ MORE: People ditching air fryers for cheaper alternative that's just as healthy The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys explained: “I know a lot of people are genuinely struggling to make ends meets at the moment. In order to ease the pressure and stress that many households are facing, I am bringing forward this series of nine lump sum payments to support people over the coming months. “The payment schedule I am announcing is designed to give people certainty and some peace of mind so they know exactly when these supports will be made to them. “Budget 2024 represents the largest social protection budget package in the history of the State. The mix of lump-sum payments to support people over the winter months, together with the increases in weekly rates and range of targeted measures is designed to help people through the current cost of living challenges we are facin

