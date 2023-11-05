Extra €3m funding announced for homes affected by Storm Ciaran flooding

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced an extra €3 million in funding for homes stricken by the recent flooding in the wake of Storm Ciaran. The cash is available to homes under the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme which provides support to those living in properties directly affected by flooding in counties Louth and Wexford following severe weather conditions.

The scheme prevents hardship by providing income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair. Ms Humphreys made the announcement during a visit today to areas in Louth ruined by floods after Storm Ciaran this week. She said: "Today gave me the opportunity to meet householders and businesses impacted by the floods in North County Louth. The effect that these floods have had on families and businesses has been devastating and I know that the clean-up operation will be long and extremely difficult. As Minister for Social Protection I wanted to assure those impacted that the Government will do everything we can to support families and businesses that have suffered. My Department’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been expanded and payments are being made immediately.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Storm Ciarán: Death toll rises in Europe as Storm Ciarán arrives in Italy with record rainfallIreland weather: Calmer conditions bring break from recent flooding and stormy weather over weekend

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Storm Ciarán: Dozens of flood warnings in place in UK after storm chaosAlmost 90 flood warnings in place with more than 235 flood alerts issued

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Storm leaves seven dead in Italy as Tuscany suffers heavy floodingAbout 300 people have been forced to evacuate their homes in Tuscany following Storm Ciaran

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Ireland weather: New Storm Domingos could bring rain over weekendThe next storm brewing in the Atlantic has 'characteristics similar to Ciarán'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Storm Domingos could bring more rain to counties this weekend says expertStorm Ciaran has been and gone but another storm is already brewing in the Atlantic - but it is not expected that Spain's Storm Domingos will hugely affect Ireland

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Storm Domingos Named as Next Atlantic StormThe Spanish Met office has named the next storm brewing in the Atlantic as Storm Domingos, which has characteristics similar to Storm Ciarán. The storm will pass to the south of Ireland, bringing rain on Friday night into Saturday. The strongest winds will hit France, while Ireland will experience more rain.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »