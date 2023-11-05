Extra €3m funding announced for homes affected by Storm Ciaran flooding

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced an extra €3 million in funding for homes stricken by the recent flooding in the wake of Storm Ciaran. The cash is available to homes under the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme which provides support to those living in properties directly affected by flooding in counties Louth and Wexford following severe weather conditions.
The scheme prevents hardship by providing income-tested financial support to people whose homes are damaged from flooding and severe weather events and who are unable to meet costs for essential needs, household items and structural repair. Ms Humphreys made the announcement during a visit today to areas in Louth ruined by floods after Storm Ciaran this week. She said: "Today gave me the opportunity to meet householders and businesses impacted by the floods in North County Louth. The effect that these floods have had on families and businesses has been devastating and I know that the clean-up operation will be long and extremely difficult. As Minister for Social Protection I wanted to assure those impacted that the Government will do everything we can to support families and businesses that have suffered. My Department’s Humanitarian Assistance Scheme has been expanded and payments are being made immediately.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »
Source: IrishMirror | Read more »