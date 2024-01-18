Explosion at Residential Premises in Dublin

The incident happened at a residential premises, thought to be a homeless hostel, on Little Britain Street between Green Street and Capel Street after 3.30pm on Thursday. Both gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene and local residents evacuated. Traffic restrictions have been put in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: "Gardaí and the Dublin Fire Brigade responded to an incident at a residential premises on Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, shortly after 3:30 pm on Thursday, 18 January 2024, following reports of an explosion inside the property. "One adult male sustained fatal injuries, and there are no reports of any other injuries. Residents at the premises have been evacuated, and a cordon, along with local traffic diversions, are currently in place. "The precise cause of the explosion is currently under investigation, and the Garda Technical Bureau will examine the scene.





