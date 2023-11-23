Explore Dublin's Best Distilleries and Breweries on Your Winter Getaway

Whether you're interested in Irish whiskey history or you're curious about the Guinness story, Dublin boasts an incredible array of distilleries and breweries, and the winter months are an ideal time to explore these great offerings, whatever the weather. On your next short break, weave your way around Dublin's picturesque city centre and add these distillery tours to your itinerary.
Not only is this a brilliant way to see the city, but including distillery trips is also a great way to weather-proof your next break. To help you explore Dublin's best distilleries, we've put together some of our favourite experiences. During your getaway, you'll have the opportunity to step into the brewing world, explore fascinating buildings and learn the ins and outs of the distillery processes during an engaging tour. And, for after your tour, we've also put together some of our top spots to grab a warming bite to eat in the cooler weather. Ready to explore the city's best distilleries? Here are our top distillery and brewery recommendations for your next winter getaway
