'Explicitly racist' Little Britain sketch still available on iPlayer

One of the clips shown was a sketch from the David Walliams and Matt Lucas character-comedy show Little Britain, originally broadcast in 2002 and available on iPlayer. Little Britain came under fire due to its controversial sketches and was eventually pulled from iPlayer, Britbox and Netflix. Last year, however, the BBC reinstated it, making edits that ‘better reflect the changes in the cultural landscape over the last 20 years since the show was first made’.
“This content was not considered acceptable for linear TV and many were surprised that it was available on BBC iPlayer. “However, they did not think the current rating was enough, wanting a warning about the racist language and an explanation for why it was still accessible. For some, the content was considered too problematic, even for VoD."
The Ofcom report continued: "The clip was considered less acceptable because the participants felt it was purposely offensive in stereotyping and targeting an ethnic minority group for comedy purposes.
