Experts Are Warning Tinder Users About This Side Effect of The Dating App

“There’s been widespread concern that web apps like Tinder have fostered that exact kind of disposability.”“The thing with online dating and Tinder, in particular, is that it’s making people less likely to commit.”

“Users always think there’s something better out there, so even in the early stages of relationships, people are still going on Tinder and still looking for new partners or a better partner” he said.

Read more:

Herdotie »

Doctor's warning over small Halloween sweets that can 'stop kids from breathing'Elizabeth Donner, M.D., a paediatric hospitalist at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando and a member of the medical advisory board, examined common Halloween sweets for potential choking dangers, yielding very eye-opening results Read more ⮕

Met Éireann have issued a fresh snow/ice warning for all of IrelandThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Weather warning issued for 3 counties over “heavy and possibly thundery” rainThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Weather experts keeping close eye on 'nasty storm' as jet stream heads our wayModels suggest there's a 'chance of a nasty low around next Thursday' though it's still too early to assess the full impact Read more ⮕

This is what booze diet experts drink to stay in shapeThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Volcano warning as Iceland hit by small earthquakesA seismic swarm has hit the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland with more than 5,500 small earthquakes in the last three days, raising the prospect of a volcanic eruption, the country's meteorological office has said. Read more ⮕