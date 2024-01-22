Expert group calls for earlier engagement with communities on asylum seeker accommodation

A Government-appointed expert group has said the State “could and should do a lot more” to allay fears about the arrival of asylum seekers, including avoiding last-minute engagement with communities where it is planning new accommodation centres.

The report by the State’s Expert Advisory Group (EAG) on ending direct provision also argues that all asylum seekers should receive a decision on their application within three-six months, with median times for a first decision currently about one year.last week and is expected to be published this week, is understood to warn that communities need to be engaged much earlier in the process than has been the case with some centre





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.