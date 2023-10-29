Expert explains why Meghan Markle’s engagement ring has kickstarted a major trend

However, despite this glamorous upgrade, Meghan’s engagement ring was already a statement piece with the three stone gold band grabbing the attention of magpies everywhere when she first unveiled it in November 2017.

A cushion cut diamond, the centre stone on the mum of one’s ring is from Botswana and the two diamonds on either side are from Princess Diana’s personal collection of jewellery. Antique dealer Matty Weldon of Courtville Antiques gave his expert opinion on Meghan’s ring and explained why this unique design is likely to become the next big engagement ring trend.

“Meghan’s ring is an antique cushion-cut diamond. Where modern stones are cut broadly in the same way, each cushion-cut diamond is totally bespoke and individually crafted for maximum brilliance”. “This is what people want when they are buying an engagement ring – something no-one else has with its own exclusive shape and magical charm”. headtopics.com

Speakin in advance of Timeless, the Irish Antique Dealers Fair, Matty described the beautiful jewellery that will be showcased over the weekend. The three day event takes place in Dublin’s RDS from September 13 to 15 and if you’re into antique treasures, you’ll want to mark Timeless, the “festival of beautiful things” in your diary now.

Meghan’s ring is gold and Matty believe this is one example of the reasons why older, antique pieces are now being revamped. “People are going back to gold, it’s a nostalgia thing with Victorian pieces being rediscovered and repurposed”. headtopics.com

Of course, it’s important to note that the decision of an engagement ring is very much an individual choice and what one person adores won’t necessarily work for another.

Kate left 'unrecognisable' after Harry and Meghan bombshells, expert saysIn the days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a royal engagement - and were seen looking very different Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s ultimate makeup rule is one a lot of Irish gals will relate toMeghan Markle is fast becoming a beauty icon and has us all taking inspiration from the dewy skin and neutral colours she's known for. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle’s sister has been suspended from TwitterIt seems like Samantha tries to profit in some way from every part of Meghan's life. She even made a very lengthy statement when Baby Archie was born. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle reportedly threw an ice cream party for all the staff at Kensington PalaceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Katy Perry called out after nasty remarks about Meghan Markle resurface onlineAn interview from 2018 resurfaced online after the singer performed at the Coronation concert and she said some pretty harsh things about Meghan Markle Read more ⮕

Samantha Markle slams Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card in least shocking news of the dayHas she? No way. Didn't see that coming. Read more ⮕