Experienced Humphreys will look to make influential IRFU role his own

Earlier today it was announced that former Ulster and Ireland out-half David Humphreys will be Nucifora’s successor. It’s a very different appointment to the one the IRFU made back in 2014. Humphreys is a household name among rugby fans on both sides of the border and spent years working within the system here, both on the pitch and in the boardroom. That inside knowledge is complemented by his extensive experience working in the UK and further afield.
At Test level, he debuted for Ireland in 1996 and retired 1o years later after winning 72 caps and scoring 560 points.After playing his last game for Ulster in 2008, he quickly embarked on a new career in the club’s offices. Humphreys was appointed Ulster Operations Director that June and the following year he stepped up to the role of Director of Rugby, a position he held until 2014.
Player transfers and contract negotiations will be a central part of Humphreys’ role and as Keith Wood told Off The Ball this morning, his former teammate has the ‘steely edge’ needed to make tough calls. In 2012 Ulster’s decision to part ways with head coach Brian McLaughlin was met with shock. McLaughlin had led Ulster to the quarter-finals of the Heineken Cup in the previous season and would steer them to the final in the months after his impending departure was confirmed.
Humphreys went on to spend six years at Gloucester as Director of Rugby, with the club winning the 2015 Challenge Cup and reaching the final in both 2017 and 2018. After leaving Kingsholm at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, he took on a High Performance consulting role with Georgia for the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup.Humphreys has moved away from rugby to gain experience in different environment across the last two years.
