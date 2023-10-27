Exclusive: Beauty entrepreneur Aimee Connolly to open first British store

Sculpted by Aimee, the beauty brand founded by Irish entrepreneur Aimee Connolly, is continuing its international expansion plans with a store opening on London’s iconic Carnaby Street set for November 11.
The new 85 square metre Sculpted by Aimee store is located in the heart of London’s prime retail zone at 20 Foubert’s Place. “I’m thrilled to finally announce that Sculpted by Aimee has landed in Britain,” Connolly told the Business Post. “It’s always been a goal of mine to open a store on Carnaby Street, with my store situated amongst a range of other global brands I really admire.”
Sculpted by Aimee has marked three store openings so far in 2023, and various product launches bringing the total offering to over 150 distinct products. Connolly has doubled her full-time workforce this year, with 32 new team members increasing the head count to 64 employees. By the end of 2023, Connolly said, Sculpted by Aimee is on on track to grow revenue by 300 per cent since 2021.
“Bricks and mortar stores have been a huge part of our success,” Connolly said. “With stores in Grafton Street, Dublin; Victoria Square, Belfast and at Kildare Village. “Our London flagship allows us to expand our service offering to British customers including redeemable makeup applications and lesson packages that offer a 360 experience with our brand. We are very considered when it comes to our flagship strategy, and are very much looking forward to turning Carnaby Street pink.”