Exciting News This Week For Strictly Come Dancing Fans

If you’re a Strictly Come Dancing devotee, you’ll now have the chance to watch the show with a new 360 degrees video camera circling performances.confirmed news of a new 360-degree video, which will be made available after the results show airs on Sunday.

From foxtrot turns to waltzing wonders, viewers will now be able to get a glimpse of the show’s professional dancers performing their routines, with the camera aimed to give viewers the chance to watch and critique from “every angle imaginable”.“Don’t worry if you can’t get a headset, you can still immerse yourself in the dance. Simply open the link to the video on your smartphone or computer and spin and swipe your way around the 360 degree dance”.