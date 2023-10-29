Ex-Morgue Worker Admits To Having Sex With Up To 100 Dead Women

An ex-morgue worker has admitted to having sex with up to 100 dead women, some of whom were murder victims., Kenneth Douglas, who worked as a morgue attendant in Ohio, claimed he was either drunk or high when the incidents occurred. Douglas, who worked the night shift, has admitted to sexually abusing the corpses of three women between 1991 and 1992.

Two of the women were murder victims. The ex-morgue worker admitted in a deposition that he had sex with up to 100 corpses over a 16 year period. “I would just get on top of them and pull my pants down,” Douglas claimed in deposition tape.

“If I hadn’t had anything to drink when I went into work, it wouldn’t happen. I would do crack and go in and drink and go in.” According to reports, Douglas’ wife alerted the morgue supervisor and told him that her husband was coming home smelling of alcohol and sex.Douglas was found out in 2008 when his semen was discovered on a murder victim by the name of Karen Range. Her killer, a door-to-door salesman, claimed that he had never raped her. Douglas admitted to having sex with the corpse. headtopics.com

