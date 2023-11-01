Ex-Ice cream van man handed five year sentence for money laundering

Gardai identified Mr Collopy as the offender after Gardai matched Mr Collopy’s DNA sample from a clear bag containing some of the cash in the 99 CE vehicle - the cash was recovered by Gardai from the car on November 24th.In evidence, Det Sgt Denis Stack said that on the previous day, Mr Collopy was seen fiddling inside the bonnet of the car.

Det Stack said that Mr Collopy kept horses on the lands at Carnelly "and had access to the lands for agricultural purposes”. Mr Barriscale stated that Mr Collopy "is adamant that he had nothing to do with the drugs and specifically instructs me to make that point”.

Judge Comerford stated that he was satisfied that the €16,965 was generated from drug dealing and that Mr Collopy has become involved in “very serious criminal activity”. Judge Comerford backdated that sentence to April 2021 when Mr Collopy was first brought into Garda custody.

From ‘a good family’ in Limerick, Mr Collopy used to have two ice-cream vans on the road before he returned to the drugs scene in the middle of the last decade. Mr Barriscale stated that Mr Collopy is a father of two, one aged 23 and the other aged only two. Mr Barriscale stated that Mr Collopy has "a dreadful record” and “is keeping his head down and doing his time”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.