Ex-governor of Ireland's highest-security jail fails in sexist discrimination complaint

The ex-governor of Ireland's highest-security jail, who claimed she was demoted "at the behest" of a group of male prison officers under her command has failed in a sexist discrimination complaint. A lawyer for the former acting campus governor of the Midlands Prison complex, Ethel Gavin, said the Irish Prison Service served his client’s head "on a plate" to the men after they staged a walkout in May 2018 in the wake of a series of major incidents at Portlaoise Prison.
These included a senior gangland criminal being allowed to phone his family prior to being transferred and "barrier" handling of a different prisoner being relaxed shortly before this man went on to seriously assault a prison officer, the Workplace Relations Commission was told. However, the tribunal has found it has no jurisdiction to rule on Ms Gavin’s alleged demotion, as too much time had passed when she lodged proceedings under the Employment Equality Act 199
