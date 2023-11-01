Ex-bank manager stole €2.7m from employer to help customers in difficulty

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard it was effectively a scheme that lasted 16 years and involved Challoner transferring funds from one customer account to another in order to “fill the holes” of the various accounts. None of the customers were aware of the transactions and a “do not post statements” note was attached to the effected accounts to ensure that the customers remained unaware.

Detective Garda Gareth Lynch told Brian Storan BL, prosecuting, that Challoner told gardaí during a number of interviews that the whole situation started when he found that, due to other work pressures, he had not progressed a mortgage application for a customer’s “dream house” as efficiently as it should have been.

Det Gda Lynch said the fact that the loan had no supporting documentation meant that the bank then had no way to enforce the payment of the money. Det Gda Lynch said Challoner also used this scheme to provide loans to businesses that found themselves in financial difficulty.

Instead, many of those people couldn’t repay the funds or refused to repay the loans and as there was no supporting documentation, there was no way they could be forced to repay the money. This then left holes in the accounts of the people who believed they had invested money.

Det Gda Lynch agreed with Mr Gillane that it was “a disaster waiting to be revealed but unfortunately it was not revealed for a long time and it escalated out of control”. He agreed with Mr Gillane that gardaí carried out an extensive financial profile of Challoner, including checks with the Revenue Commissioners and social welfare and concluded that he did not have any trappings of wealth.

