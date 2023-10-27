Evil or Genius? The underwater shark statue that's terrifying divers

Social media users have been feasting their eyes, once again, on a one-of-a-kind shark statue living at the bottom of a lake in Switzerland.

Multiple videos of the sharp-toothed behemoth have gone viral on Instagram and TikTok in recent days.Shark statue at bottom of lakeSo where exactly is this monstrosity and how did it get there?sleuths have come up with the theory that the statues was used as a movie prop forThe film the shark allegedly starred in was from 1975 and made by a group of 176 kids from the town of Neuchâtel.

The film was fittingly about a giant shark that terrorised the town. The shark statue was first discovered over 20 years ago, in 2002. It's believed to be around 20 feet long and made of fibreglass with menacing smile you won't forget in a hurry. Here's some of the best footage out there of the Neuchâte shark statue...Many Instagram users were quick to draw comparisons between the shark statue and Bruce from the film Jaws (eerily also released in 1975).They believe it's more likely an elaborate prank designed to send any divers or tourists running for the hills. headtopics.com

Whatever the origin of the statue it, one thing is for sure, you won't find me swimming in lake Neuchâtel any time soon.

