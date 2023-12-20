Evil murderer Stephen Carney granted temporary release from prison for Christmas

Evil murderer Stephen Carney has been granted temporary release from prison for Christmas, it has emerged. The Irish Mirror has learned that Carney, 47, who is serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of Amanda Jenkins in her Dublin flat in 2007, is among 139 prisoners granted temporary release from prison over the Christmas period.

It is understood that Carney, who is currently housed in Shelton Abbey open prison in Arklow, will be given a day out over the Christmas period - in a further step towards full freedom. READ MORE:Murderer Stephen Carney given days out of prison to learn how to drive forklift And speaking exclusively to the Irish Mirror, Amanda’s devastated mother Ann reacted to the news saying: “It is upsetting. Christmas has never been the same for me since. I don’t celebrate Christmas at all. “But he gets to see his family. I have to go to my daughter’s grave and put flowers on it for Christmas. I don’t get the opportunity to see my daughte





