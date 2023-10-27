Evidence indicates Angus Cloud’s death was likely an ‘accidental overdose’

Emerging evidence surrounding the death of Angus Cloud suggests the actor died from an ‘accidental overdose’ rather than suicide, as first suspected., via multiple law enforcements involved in the investigation, the 25-year-old did not leave a suicide note, further backing the theory he did not intentionally take his own life.
Since the actor’s passing on July 31st, social media users have been speculating about the cause of his death.In a Facebook statement from his mother, Lisa, she said they may find out that his death was an ‘accidental overdose’ but assured that he did not ‘intend to check out of this world.’
“I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up,” his mother penned.However, despite his ‘deep grief’, Cloud’s mother’s statement told readers that ‘his last day was a joyful one.’Sydney Sweeney, who starred as Cassie Howard in the hit show alongside Cloud, took to Instagram to pen a tribute to the late actor. headtopics.com
“You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same,” she wrote.Cloud shared a number of scenes and a romantic storyline with Maud Apatow, who stars as Lexi Howard in the series.
Taking to Instagram, she shared her grief, “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever.”Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, however, was inundated with fans pushing her to comment on the passing of her co-star underneath previous headtopics.com
When she did post, she was quick to remind people to “please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”