'Everyone says he inspires children in Thomond, but it's far greater than that'

Ciarán Kennedy EVERY NOW AND then, Eddie Hughes will stroll out from the clubhouse at Thomond RFC and catch sight of a familiar figure leaning against a wall, keeping an eye on the action out on the pitch. Even with the hood pulled up, Keith Earls struggles to keep a low profile at his home club.

It’s hard to envision now, but in his early years Earls found himself playing in the pack, following in his Dad’s footsteps by lining out in the backrow. When Hughes started coaching at Thomond, one of the first big decisions was to move the youngster into the backline. It soon become evident the club had a special talent on their hands.

A few years down the line the two would become teammates through the Munster underage system before linking up again when Earls came to play AIL rugby at Garryowen. At that stage, he was one of the hottest prospects in Irish rugby. headtopics.com

“Everybody can reflect on how fast Keith was, how he’d take off when he got the ball and his evasive skills, but the drive he had was what people didn’t see. He has a tremendous work ethic. When his close friends started to go to parties and things, Keith would have a glass of orange. He’d be working on other things (outside of training), he’d be in the pool, he’d be doing sprints.

“So we were delighted for him to be coming over to Garryowen. That season, 2007/08, he played most of the games with us and we went well, got to the final with Keith playing 13 or wing, mixing in and out of the two positions all year. headtopics.com

“I remember that in the AIL semi-finals, we beat a good Shannon team out in Coonagh, so a local Limerick derby, but we beat them by 20-odd points. He was excellent that day. There was a big crowd at the game, and obviously it was a big thing for a young guy to look so good in a game like that.”

