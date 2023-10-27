Everyone’s Talking About It: This Woman Just Found 50 Photos Of Her Husband and Mom Having Sexy Time

is living an absolute horror as she’s just unearthed proof that her Mother and her husband were past lovers. Taking to the forum, she posted her predicament:

I’m so nervous I’m not even thinking clearly right now. I haven’t talked to him yet but I need some perspective. I was cleaning the house. I opened the closet and realized that there were a ton of shoe boxes there. I thought they are unnecessary I’m gonna throw them away. I’m taking them outside and realized that there is a small USB drive inside of one. I’m a very curious person. I should not have seen it but my curiosity got the best of me.

In that thing there are over 50 pictures of my husband and my mom having sex. I felt one thousand times betrayed when I saw them. I supposed the pictures are from before we got married they were at my mom’s house but she doesn’t own that house anymore. My husband used to work for my mom that’s how I met him but he was just an employee it never crossed my mind there was any attraction since my mom is 30 years older than him. headtopics.com

The situation has spurred some serious Internet debate. Fellow Reddit users are split between the idea to confront them, or to remain in blissful ignorance.What happened before you got together with whoever is history and not their business. I wouldn’t dream of demanding an accounting of everyone my SO had fucked, that’s just preposterous. I’d assume there had been some, but I wouldn’t even want to know who, any more than I’d want to tell her about all my past history.

Figure out what is important first. If this is something you will never be able to get over, then there isn’t much reason to talk with your husband.Seriously? How are there so many people that find it morally acceptable to never tell the person? Relationships with trust involve sharing details of your previous partners,If you fu*k MY MOM? And don’t think it’s worth mentioning? And you keep that secret and MARRY me? Holy shit, you’d better RUN. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

Five talking points as Newcastle handed reality check by Borussia DortmundNEWCASTLE UNITED 0-1 BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Eddie Howe's side see Champions League unbeaten run ended as Felix Nmecha scores first-half winner to inflict first defeat on Magpies Read more ⮕

“I Think I Messed Up” Ed Sheeran Claims Taylor Swift Wasn’t Talking About One Direction At The VMA’sThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Kieran Cuddihy: António Guterres is right to call out war crimes in Gaza'When António Guterres is describing what is happening in the Gaza Strip, he is not repeating Hamas talking points' Read more ⮕

Richard Madeley blasted for 'tactless chat' with Coronation Street starGMB viewers were furious at Richard Madeley for having 'zero tact' when talking to someone with Motor Neurone Disease Read more ⮕

WATCH: Cat photobombs Sky News coverage of Boris Johnson scandalA cat has just made everyone on the internet burst out laughing and we all cannot stop talking about it after it photobombed a Sky News last night. Read more ⮕

Aldi is selling cheap Christmas decorations & we can't wait for the festivitiesWhile some people say it's too soon to start talking about Christmas, we are of the belief that it's never too early to start preparing - fortunately Aldi are bringing out lights and decorations soon Read more ⮕