Everyone had the same reaction to Rosie rejecting Alex on Love Island

. Somehow, amongst the likes of Eyal, Niall and Adam, intelligent, softly-spoken Alex is struggling to find his match.Anyway, he was chosen to take one of the new arrivals on a date in the shape of Rosie, the lawyer. Things seemed to be going pretty well and Alex had some good things to say about their chemistry during the candlelit dinner.

Rosie, however, didn’t seem too keen on The Love Doctor™️, and revealed to the other girls that she “can’t see it being more than friends”."How was your date with Alex?"no-one will ever love Alex at this rate.

Love Island first look: Snog Marry Pie returns as Casey pulls Claudia for a chatLove Island returns again tonight and as Casey gets closer to Rosie, it seems Claudia is still on his mind – but not before we see the return of once iconic challenge. Read more ⮕

Real Weddings: Hud’Alex and John’s magical wedding at The MerrionAfter nearly a decade together, Paula and Patrick finally tied the knot at Bellingham Castle with a fun and colourful wedding. Read more ⮕

Everyone’s talking about Honey G’s horribly awkward X Factor failThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Family fright night movies - something for everyone!From animated films for the little ones to flicks from the 80s and 90s with a mega nostalgia factor, we've got the whole family covered this Halloween. Read more ⮕

'Amazing for me, painful for everyone else' - James Blunt on his new album'Last year I put out my greatest hits, which is bizarre for a guy who's only had one hit' Read more ⮕

Everyone is saying the same thing about Jay-Z’s new albumThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕