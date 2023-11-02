'Everybody wants the best for this shirt and this nation. We'll put it all on the line for it'

“Yessss,” Hayes beams when she’s told the result, having thankfully found shelter indoors amidst miserable conditions in Shkodër.What does it mean to know Ireland will be playing against the top European nations and guaranteed a Euro 2025 play-off spot?

“But yeah, it’s where this team deserves to be, we deserve to be in that Group A, we’ve worked hard for it and I can’t think of a better place for Ireland to be than in Group A and to compete with the best. We are the best and we’ll prove that on the stages we’re lucky enough to play on when those draws happen.

Hayes, 28, has an interesting perspective, to say the least. Having played no part in the Vera Pauw era or the highs of World Cup qualification, she has a fresh viewpoint when it comes to assessing Ireland’s standing in the game.

“I can’t really talk about the past because I wasn’t a part of it. Wherever this team wants to go, they can go. It’s great to be around new mindsets and mindsets that are aiming to get as high as they can go.

“We trust the processes of the coaches, we’ve got a good coaching staff right now. They work together and it shows on the field. Obviously myself being new, there’s a lot to learn, there’s a lot take in, there’s a lot to understand for the players that are new and I think that only gets better with time, getting out those growing pains over a time of transition, a time of growth. It’s just an exciting time to support Ireland and an exciting time to be part of it.

