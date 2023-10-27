Every single question my mum has asked me in the past 24 hours

I expected a bit of light, perhaps even warm, conversation when I got back home but I’d forgotten that your primary purpose as an adult child when visiting home is just to be talked at.I managed to dodge her for a lot of Christmas Eve but she made up for it yesterday. Here’s what she asked me, or at least what I can remember before my nose started bleeding and I passed out.questions, but all were said in a tone pointed enough to take your eye out and therefore designed to provoke a response.

“Would you eat a dinner every day?”“I’d love to have done the Christmas swim but there’s so much going on.”“The gym is all different these days.”“Don’t even talk to me about Donald Trump. I call him ‘The Langer’.”“The day’s not even finished and she’s asking for the receipts for everything.”“Will I sing a song now?”“We’ll go abroad for it next year.

