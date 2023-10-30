Every nominee for all four awards at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony

The 67th Ballon d'Or ceremony will take place on Monday evening, with Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi among the favourites to claim the most-coveted individual prize in football.

Haaland scored an impressive 52 goals in 53 appearances for Manchester City last season, winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the process. Meanwhile, Messi lifted the World Cup with Argentina, before moving to Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

As well as the Ballon d'Or, the winner of the Ballon d'Or Feminin will also be announced by organisers France Football. Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmati is the red-hot favourite to win the award, while Millie Bright, Rachel Daly, Georgia Stanway and Mary Earps are the English nominees. headtopics.com

The Yashin Trophy will be presented at the ceremony in Paris, too. This award is presented to the world's best goalkeeper, with Andre Onana, Aaron Ramsdale and Ederson in the running. There is a fourth main prize to be won, the Kopa Trophy, which is presented to the best player under the age of 21.

Here are the nominees for all four awards. The ceremony, which is taking place at the Theatre du Chatelet, will start at 8pm BST. Ballon d'Or nominees Ballon d'Or Feminin nominees Yashin Trophy nominees Kopa Trophy nominees

