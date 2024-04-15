Everton's Collapse Continues as Cole Palmer Shines in 5-0 Victory for West London

On a night when Jordan Pickford’s distribution deteriorated and Jarrad Branthwaite added to Sean Dyche’s gloom by going off injured, nothing summed up the extent of Everton ’s collapse more than the fact that the players who tried hardest to stop Cole Palmer scoring were wearing blue. this season had to feature a reminder of their immaturity.

It was a costly miss from the player filling in for the hamstrung Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Bereft of quality in the final third, the visitors were soon made to wince by Palmer serenely guiding Chelsea into a position of dominance. Everton had no response. Five minutes later, they all stood still when Conor Gallagher stopped a ball going out of play. Moisés Caicedo took over, barging past James Garner, and Mykhailo Mudryk reached the byline. Jackson shot, Pickford saved and Palmer headed in his second.

Jackson deserved his 10th league goal of the season after tormenting James Tarkowski and Branthwaite. Everton, who were booed off at half-time, were a mess. Their problems increased when Branthwaite limped off in the 55th minute.

Everton Collapse Cole Palmer West London Victory

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Superb Cole Palmer scores four as Chelsea hit Everton for sixThe former Manchester City player now has 20 for the campaign and dismantled Sean Dyche’s side almost single-handedly.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Manchester United concede twice in last two minutes to lose to ChelseaCole Palmer’s two late penalties shock Red Devils in topsy-turvy game

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Palmer died of traumatic injuries from crash, court toldGAA commentator and retired teacher Paudie Palmer died of traumatic brain, spinal cord and thoracic injuries arising out of a road traffic collision which occurred four days after Christmas in 2022, a trial has heard.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

GAA commentator Paudie Palmer died of brain and spine injuries, trial hearsBohdan Bezverkhyi, who is a native of Ukraine but has an address at Rigsdale House in Ballinhassig, Co Cork, denies dangerous driving causing the death of Paudie Palmer

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Man, 33, denies causing death of GAA broadcaster PalmerA 33-year-old man has gone on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Palmer completes hat-trick with injury-time double to stun shambolic UnitedHome side trailed 3-2 before late drama led to 4-3 turnaround.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »