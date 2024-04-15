Everton's Collapse Continues as Cole Palmer Shines in 5-0 Victory for West London

On a night when Jordan Pickford’s distribution deteriorated and Jarrad Branthwaite added to Sean Dyche’s gloom by going off injured, nothing summed up the extent of Everton ’s collapse more than the fact that the players who tried hardest to stop Cole Palmer scoring were wearing blue. this season had to feature a reminder of their immaturity.
It was a costly miss from the player filling in for the hamstrung Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Bereft of quality in the final third, the visitors were soon made to wince by Palmer serenely guiding Chelsea into a position of dominance. Everton had no response. Five minutes later, they all stood still when Conor Gallagher stopped a ball going out of play. Moisés Caicedo took over, barging past James Garner, and Mykhailo Mudryk reached the byline. Jackson shot, Pickford saved and Palmer headed in his second.
Jackson deserved his 10th league goal of the season after tormenting James Tarkowski and Branthwaite. Everton, who were booed off at half-time, were a mess. Their problems increased when Branthwaite limped off in the 55th minute.
Palmer died of traumatic injuries from crash, court toldGAA commentator and retired teacher Paudie Palmer died of traumatic brain, spinal cord and thoracic injuries arising out of a road traffic collision which occurred four days after Christmas in 2022, a trial has heard.
Man, 33, denies causing death of GAA broadcaster PalmerA 33-year-old man has gone on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of GAA broadcaster Paudie Palmer.
