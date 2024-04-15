Everton lodges appeal against Premier League financial penalty

Everton have formally lodged an appeal against the two-point penalty imposed on the club earlier this month for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The club admitted breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules for permitted losses by £16.6million for the assessment period ending with the 2022-23 season. The independent commission which imposed the sanction disclosed in the written reasons for its decision that the Premier League had initially sought a five-point penalty.

Everton will now be aiming to achieve a further reduction to the two-point penalty via the latest appeal. The commission which issued the two-point penalty will also hold a separate hearing to settle a dispute between the club and the league around costs which Everton contend are associated to the construction of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

