Ever wanted to spin the Winning Streak wheel? You can tonight!

For the first time ever, The National Lottery will open its doors to the public, to allow people to see inside the building as part of culture night tonight.
Not only will you be able to see the famous ‘winners room’ but you’ll also get your turn at spinning the Winning Streak wheel. Going behind the scenes at the National Lottery HQ will allow you to take a trip down memory lane in the form of a mini-exhibition of Lottery memorabilia, including the original Lotto draw drum and a roulette wheel.
Not only that, RTÉ personalities who present the various National Lottery games, Lotto presenters Nuala Carey and Kamal Ibrahim, and hosts of Winning Streak, Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will be on hand to chat to the public on the night.
The National Lottery decided to take part in Culture night this year to celebrate their 30th anniversary. They will open their doors from 6-9pm and the event is strictly over 18s only.“Culture Night really has become a massive success in recent years and there is a unique atmosphere on the streets of Dublin every year, which is always fantastic. We are delighted to be involved this year to mark our 30th anniversary.